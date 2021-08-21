UrduPoint.com

Three-month Long Costume Makeup Classes In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:47 PM

Three-month long costume makeup classes in full swing

Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts three-month long "costume makeup classes" is in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts three-month long "costume makeup classes" is in full swing.

According to Hunerkada, the registration was started for admission in the classes.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that Hunerkada's Primary aim was to promote the propagation of art and culture.

The programs were a sophisticated and orderly assemblage of futuristically ambitious courses designed to refine student essence.

She said that Hunerkada would also organize special classes of drawing & painting, graphic design, textile & fashion design, and interior design.

"We aim to provide state-of-the-art practical skill-based knowledge to our prospective students", she added.

\778

Related Topics

Student Textile

Recent Stories

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus ..

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract

11 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches ‘Body Wise’ prog ..

Special Olympics UAE launches ‘Body Wise’ programme with HealthPlus Network ..

22 minutes ago
 PNCA planning to resume online weekly talent hunt ..

PNCA planning to resume online weekly talent hunt music edition

4 minutes ago
 SEHA introduces three new COVID-19 drive-through s ..

SEHA introduces three new COVID-19 drive-through services centers in Al Dhafra

22 minutes ago
 An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Karachi

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 210.45 million, ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 210.45 million, death toll at 4,584,020

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.