Three-month long costume makeup classes in full swing

Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts three-month long "costume makeup classes" is in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts three-month long "costume makeup classes" is in full swing.

According to Hunerkada, the registration was started for admission in the classes.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that Hunerkada's Primary aim was to promote the propagation of art and culture.

The programs were a sophisticated and orderly assemblage of futuristically ambitious courses designed to refine student essence.

She said that Hunerkada would also organize special classes of drawing & painting, graphic design, textile & fashion design, and interior design.

"We aim to provide state-of-the-art practical skill-based knowledge to our prospective students", she added.

