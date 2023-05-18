Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

Three candidates were caught red handed cheating in Chemistry of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I at Government High School Gagoo Mandi, Vehari district on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Three candidates were caught red handed cheating in Chemistry of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I at Government High School Gagoo Mandi, Vehari district on Thursday.

BISE Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti, said that Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were registered against the cheaters in second group paper.

He informed that FIR was also lodged with Gagoo Mandi Police Station, Burewala under malpractice Act, 1999.

He stated that the UMC cases were registered during his surprise visit to the centre.