UrduPoint.com

Three UMC Cases Registered In SSC Examination

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

Three candidates were caught red handed cheating in Chemistry of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I at Government High School Gagoo Mandi, Vehari district on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Three candidates were caught red handed cheating in Chemistry of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I at Government High School Gagoo Mandi, Vehari district on Thursday.

BISE Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti, said that Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were registered against the cheaters in second group paper.

He informed that FIR was also lodged with Gagoo Mandi Police Station, Burewala under malpractice Act, 1999.

He stated that the UMC cases were registered during his surprise visit to the centre.

Related Topics

Police Station Visit Vehari Burewala FIR Government

Recent Stories

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need imp ..

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need improvement: Sabih

2 minutes ago
 US Revokes Export Privileges of Russia's Smartavia ..

US Revokes Export Privileges of Russia's Smartavia Airlines for 180 Days - Comme ..

2 minutes ago
 Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates ..

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates 250 students in BS and MS prog ..

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves f ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves final notices on govt, semi gov ..

5 minutes ago
 Nation unites in condemnation of May 9 attacks on ..

Nation unites in condemnation of May 9 attacks on military installations, martyr ..

5 minutes ago
 Energy firm warns S.Africa to brace for 'difficult ..

Energy firm warns S.Africa to brace for 'difficult winter'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.