Three UMCs detected during SSC examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Exactly three Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary school Certificate (SSC) on Monday, says a daily situation report of board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

An Unfair Means Case (UMC) of Roll No.

133619 Muhammad Faizan s/o Muhammad Naeem has been detected in Math -II, Group-I at Govt Rafah-e- Aam School,Multan.

Another UMC of Roll No. 169113 Muhammad Shahzaib s/o Khadim Hussain has been detected in Math-II, Group-II at Govt Laboratory Model Higher Secondary School, Multan, adds the report.

Third UMC of Roll No. 310334 Muhammad Rizwan s/o Muhammad Ilyas has been traced in Math -II, Group-II at Govt High School ,Gilawal Lodhran today, concluded the report.