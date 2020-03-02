UrduPoint.com
Three UMCs Detected During SSC Examination

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:09 PM

Three UMCs detected during SSC examination

Exactly three Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) on Monday, says a daily situation report of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

An Unfair Means Case (UMC) of Roll No.

133619 Muhammad Faizan s/o Muhammad Naeem has been detected in Math -II, Group-I at Govt Rafah-e- Aam School,Multan.

Another UMC of Roll No. 169113 Muhammad Shahzaib s/o Khadim Hussain has been detected in Math-II, Group-II at Govt Laboratory Model Higher Secondary School, Multan, adds the report.

Third UMC of Roll No. 310334 Muhammad Rizwan s/o Muhammad Ilyas has been traced in Math -II, Group-II at Govt High School ,Gilawal Lodhran today, concluded the report.

