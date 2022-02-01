Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government has expedited work on construction of a new building for Timergara Medical College (TMC) in Lower Dir district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government has expedited work on construction of a new building for Timergara Medical College (TMC) in Lower Dir district.

It provided free treatment to 44,955 patients under Sehat Card plus since November 2020.

Under Sehat Card plus, each patient of KP including Lower Dir is being provided free treatment up to Rs one million per year in any paneled hospital of the country, official in KP Government told APP on Tuesday.

He said Timegara Medical College was the long standing demand of people of Lower and Upper Dir districts that was fulfilled by the present elected government.

A new state-of-the art building for Timegara Medical College is being constructed at costing of Rs2.26 billion where students would be provided medical education ie MBBS and others relevant higher studies at their doorsteps, he said.

Under the Chief Minister KP's uniformed development program, he said Chakdara Category C Hospital was being upgraded to Category B hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 10billion where all medical, radiology, diagnostic and surgical facilities would be provided to patients.

He said Rs100 million were allocated for purchase of medical equipment for Chakdara hospital. Similarly, Maidan Category D hospital was being upgraded to Category C hospital with an estimated cost of Rs400 million.

Besides health sector, he said development projects worth Rs78.225 billion have been launched for uplift of Dir Lower district during 2018-21.

In education sector, he said Malakand University had been constructed where students were being provided quality education up to PhD level.

Abdul Wali Khan University campus at Timergara costing Rs one billion has been upgraded to a full fledged public sector university by KP Government where all modern facilities were being provided to the students and academia besides research scholars.

Two new Government colleges at Talash and Maidan costing Rs750 million are being constructed. He said modern facilities are being provided to 17 Primary schools costing Rs500 million to spread rays of education to each and every corner of the district.

Six new primary schools are being constructed at Sacha, Aspanar, Darabo Nawaz Khel, Saraqo Manarakhel, Odigram and Samarbagh while 18 primary schools are being upgraded to middle, four middle schools to high schools and three high schools to higher secondary schools at cost of Rs 520 million.

Besides these projects, he said the government would construct 30 kilometers long Dir Motorway from Chakdara to Rabat to bolster regional connectivity, tourism and expedite pace of economic development in entire Malakand division.

The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs35.5 billion. He said expression of interest (EOI) has been sought from reputed firms for construction of Dir Motorway that would have facility of two tunnels, three interchanges, four each overpasses and flyovers, 24 bridges and two underpasses.