Torghar stands first among KP districts by improving education indicators

The Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) department with the support of DFID Friday announced Torghar district first among other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Performance Score Card (DPSC) in education sector for May 2019

The announcement was made in a meeting held at the directorate of education.

The meeting was chaired by secretary E&SE Arshad Khan and director Dr Hafiz Ibrahim, with district education officers of all the districts, including tribal subdivisions and newly merged districts in attendance.

According to the report, Torghar led the ranking with 68 percent marks followed by Peshawar with 61.5 percent, Mansehra 60 percent, Charsadda59.3 percent and Dir Lower with 58.3 percent, respectively.

For the first time district Charsadda made its position among the top five districts while for the second time the top five districts received the incentives.

Altogether, there has been substantial progress noted in the several key education indicators of all the districts.

The student learning and outcomes for grade 5, 8, 9, and 10 have been significantly increased in district Kohistan, Battagram and Malakand.

A considerable increase in student attendance rate was noted in district Buner by 6 percent and Dir Lower by 5 percent while in merged districts, district Mohmand and Khyber the attendance rate also increased.

Primary student enrollment increased significantly in district Peshawar, Mardan and Swat. Teacher's attendance rate was increased in district Torghar by 5 percent, and Chitral by 4 percent, around 89 percent in merged districts.

DIKhan, Tank, Peshawar, Bannu and Haripur showed 100 percent results in the completion of the school Quality Management Initiative (SQMI) visits. Other districts performed exceptionally in many other indicators respectively, the meeting was informed.