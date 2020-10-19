UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Classes Under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' To Be Resumed Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Training classes under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' to be resumed next week

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will restart training classes from October 26 under 'Skill for All' (Hunarmand Pakistan) Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will restart training classes from October 26 under 'Skill for All' (Hunarmand Pakistan) Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Executive Director (NAVTTC) Dr. Nasir Khan announced on Monday while saying that anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), will strictly be followed.

Talking to APP, he said all arrangements were finalized in this regard after which previously enrolled students were also intimated about resumption of classes by the affiliated institutions.

Refuting the news item about closure of 'Hunarmand Pakistan', he said few classes under the programme were stopped in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The executive director said the government launched 'Skill for All' project in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

To a query, he said at least 37,000 young people were registered for traditional and high tech trades courses from across the country.

17,000 were enrolled from under-developed areas for imparting conventional skills such as welding, plumbing, dress-making and cooking, whereas 20,000 youth for high tech trades like artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing from across the country, he told.

He said the enrollment of more youth for conventional and traditional trades under second phase of the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' would be started by the end of this year to achieve the set target by the end of current financial year.

Dr Nasir said work on establishment of smart labs, apprenticeship programme and opening of skill centers in the religious seminaries under the 'Skill for All' programme was also underway.

The initiative was meant to increase number of country's skilled workforce by imparting six-month trainings to less developed areas youth in traditional trades, besides training to people in high technologies from across the country, the executive director noted.

He stressed that youth from less developed areas were also being given opportunity to get training in high tech courses from modern institutions, located in major cities. Boarding and lodging facilities were also being provided to such students, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Young Nasir Money October 2020 All From Government Billion National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced t ..

8 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wel ..

11 minutes ago

Norway Detects New Type of Coronavirus With Faster ..

3 minutes ago

14 smoke emitting vehicles fined

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Cycling Federation celebrate Pink Ribbon ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Labor Minister Calls Prime Minister 'Moron' ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.