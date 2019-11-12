UrduPoint.com
Training Commenced For Agriculture Graduates At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A two week training program for paid agriculture graduate internees under Punjab Government project "Enhancing Productivity in 10 Low Producing Tehsils through Deployment of Fresh Agri. Scientists at Farm Level" commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Tuesday.

A total 18 internees including two females are attending the training program and after completion of training these graduates will be deployed on agriculture farms in Punjab for a period of two crop seasons.

These participants will get training on farm economics and planning, farm mechanization, seeding, planting, harvesting, plant protection machinery, irrigation management, nutrient management, water requirement estimation, irrigation management practices, water productivity and efficiency, high efficiency irrigation, production technology of major crops, plant protection, tunnel farming, post-harvest handling, effective extension services SWOT analysis and business plan of farm, inspiration and behavior change, training of youth initiative app, monitoring/reporting mechanism and customized IT Solution etc.

Addressing the participants Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR said strong academia industry linkages, knowledge based economy and innovative thinking were imperative to address the issues of the farming community which ultimately would be helpful to alleviate poverty from the country.

He further said the greatest challenge in agriculture in Pakistan and regional countries was that the youth was shying away from willingly finding a career in agriculture due to lower returns and fewer opportunities.

He emphasized for providing entrepreneurial opportunities to people living in villages by creating a conducive environment for the value addition of agriculture products through promotion of local industry.

The vice chancellor appreciated the Punjab government for initiating this project and hoped that this project would generate highly trained manpower in the area of research and extension work of agriculture.

