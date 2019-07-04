UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

Training held for PhD, M Phil scholars of Education Dept

A six weeks online international training on learning through simulations also known as Simschool held at the Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A six weeks online international training on learning through simulations also known as Simschool held at the Department of education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The training provided an exciting learning opportunity for research scholars, students, and future teachers.

The core objective of this training was to enable future teachers to create a simulation-based learning environment through virtual classrooms.

Prof. Stacy Kruse from the USA and Prof. David Gibson from Australia were the trainers of this online training program. Assistant Professor Dr. Abid Shahzad coordinated this training program. The training was attended by Ph.D. and M.Phil scholars.

