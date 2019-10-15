UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Of Afghan Refugee Teachers Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:04 PM

Training of Afghan refugee teachers completed

The Directorate of Curriculum and Teacher Education (DCTE)marked the end of a successful three-month training programme with 91 Afghan refugee teachers trained on the Pakistani curriculum

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The Directorate of Curriculum and Teacher education (DCTE)marked the end of a successful three-month training programme with 91 Afghan refugee teachers trained on the Pakistani curriculum.Previously, a training was also conducted for a 10-day period, on the Pakistani curriculum, involving 635 Afghan refugee teachers from different refugee village schools.

Both programmes provided by UNHCR fell under the auspices of the Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department.

They aimed to enable Afghan teachers to teach Pakistani school curriculum in the next school year.A ceremony marking the end of these trainings was held at the Regional Institute for Teacher Education (RITE) in Peshawar. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the teaching faculty who conducted the training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Education From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Mohammad, Mubasir score centuries on day one of Na ..

7 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad’s 111 help Central Punjab chase No ..

15 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and in ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Saudi Arabia of ..

2 minutes ago

Raza’s seven-for goes in vain, Zeeshan’s blazi ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai first city outside US to host Roxo autonomou ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.