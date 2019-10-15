Training of Afghan refugee teachers completed

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The Directorate of Curriculum and Teacher education (DCTE)marked the end of a successful three-month training programme with 91 Afghan refugee teachers trained on the Pakistani curriculum.Previously, a training was also conducted for a 10-day period, on the Pakistani curriculum, involving 635 Afghan refugee teachers from different refugee village schools.

Both programmes provided by UNHCR fell under the auspices of the Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department.

They aimed to enable Afghan teachers to teach Pakistani school curriculum in the next school year.A ceremony marking the end of these trainings was held at the Regional Institute for Teacher Education (RITE) in Peshawar. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the teaching faculty who conducted the training.