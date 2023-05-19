UrduPoint.com

Training Of Children At School Level Averts Negatives Tendencies: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

A declamation contest was organised on the topic of "Social and Emotional Well-being of Students in Schools", under the auspices of PMI Unit of Education Department Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A declamation contest was organised on the topic of "Social and Emotional Well-being of Students in Schools", under the auspices of PMI Unit of education Department Punjab.

Representatives of UNICEF and private schools, legal experts and government officers participated in the debate. Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir participated in the declamation contest as the chief guest.

The provincial minister, while winding up the debate, said that the training of children was imperative at the school level in order to avert negative tendencies prevailing in society. Mansoor Qadir stated that the school period plays the most pivotal role in the formation of social and emotional attitude of the children. The teachers, parents, media, friends circle of male and female students ascertain their social and emotional attitude.

The minister stated that for the first time such a sensitive topic was debated in any government institution. The solid training of children being imparted in the schools serve them as a beacon for the whole of their lives. Mansoor Qadir remarked that a common debate on all problems being confronted by the male and female students in the educational institutions was a healthy activity. The minister ordered to chalk out a policy draft on the topic of social and emotional behavior of children.

The participants expressed their views and suggestions on the declamation topic of 'Stop bullying'.

Farooq Raheel, Kamil Majeed, Mobin Noon, Abbas Rashid participated in the declamation contest. Zulfiqar Saqib, Saima Haroon, Hina Ehtisham, Zahida Batool were also part of orators in the dialogue.

