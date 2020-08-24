UrduPoint.com
Training Of New Department Heads Concluded At Islamia University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:23 PM

Training of new department heads concluded at Islamia University

The three-day training for newly appointed heads of departments of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur concluded here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The three-day training for newly appointed heads of departments of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur concluded here on Monday.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, these orientation sessions were organized by the Quality Enhancement Cell following Higher Education Commission's guidelines to acquaint teaching heads with their responsibilities to run their academic affairs smoothly.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest of the concluding session.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university is experiencing a new era of expansion and development to meet challenges of national and international markets. During the previous years, the university kept working under capacity depriving thousands of students from opportunities of higher education.

Due to progressive policies, the number of students is being raised from 13500 students to 35000 students while the number of faculty will increase from 550 to 850 within a year.

Presently, the university management is focusing on the expansion of infrastructure enhancing facilities for faculty and students.

Five new academic blocks will be constructed for new faculties while existing buildings are undergoing renovation.

Digitalization of administrative and finance departments will ensure transparency and efficiency. Transport fleet is being strengthened with the addition of new buses. He advised teaching heads to be part of expansion and development pursuits making the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a leading institution of international repute as this historic institution was established following the lines of Al Azhar University Cairo to the spread light of knowledge and wisdom in the subcontinent.

