Training Of Trainers On Business Models For Calf Rearing & Feedlot At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf Rearing & Feedlot at UVAS

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Livestock & Dairy Development Board (LDDB) Islamabad and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Punjab organised a five days Training of Trainers on “Business Models for Calf Rearing & Feedlot Fattening” under the Prime Minister Special Initiatives for Livestock Projects at the UVAS Veterinary Academy on Friday

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak presided over the concluding session of training workshop and distributed certificates among the 32 participants.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, LDDB Chief Executive Officer Dr M Fatah Ullah Khan, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Additional Secretary (Planning) Ch Muhammad Khalid, IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram while officials from Provincial Livestock Department, progressive farmers, representatives from Dairy-Beef Project, UVAS faculty members and 32 participants from Punjab, KPK and Gilgit Baltistan were present in the ceremony.


Speaking on the occasion, the Livestock Minister said that such trainings are very necessary for trainers for providing the best veterinary services to livestock farmers. He said we need to save water resources if we want to increase meat production in Pakistan.

He said that 15,000 litre water intake is required to increase one kg meat. He said that only those officers are selected for national and international workshops, who are loyal to his profession and want to play a vital role for the development of livestock sector.


Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is providing a platform in the form of recently developed Veterinary Academy to the professionals from the public and private sectors for enhancing their professional competencies.


Dr M Fatah Ullah Khan said that the government is focusing on the development of livestock sector on modern lines to cater the needs of country and enhance exports of dairy & beef products.

He said that three projects of the Prime Minister Special Initiatives for Livestock including Save the Young Calf, Calf Rearing & Feedlot Fattening and Backyard Poultry, are running successfully.

He said that farm visits are also conducted by the team of Dairy-Beef Project to aware participants about the new innovative business models and promote trends to establish such modern farms in the country.


The workshop was aimed to enhance dairy and beef production to cater the needs of the country and promotion of livestock sector under the vision of Prime Minister. During the training, experts delivered lectures on ration formulation, livestock farming, dairy farming on modern lines and improvement of supply chain.

