Training On Characterization Techniques Begins At Gujrat University
A two-day hands-on workshop on "Characterization Techniques and Tools for Research Students" commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of Gujrat University under the Department of Physics
The workshop aims to equip research students with advanced academic skills and enhance their understanding of research methodologies.
Chairperson of the Physics Department, Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Sindhu, presided over the inaugural session. Addressing the participants, he emphasized the need for standardizing academic and scientific research for national progress. He highlighted the significance of observation and critical thinking in scientific experiments, underscoring how scientific reasoning has driven human advancement through discoveries.
Around 120 research scholars from various higher education institutions are attending the workshop. The resource persons for the training include Dr. Imran Aslam, Dr. Tariq Mehmood, Mudassar Naeem, Dr. Tahir Iqbal Awan, Dr. Azim Ghulam Nabi, and Dr. Mudassar Meraj.
On the first day, experts delivered lectures on various scientific research topics, followed by hands-on laboratory exercises. The workshop will continue with further technical sessions aimed at enhancing participants' research capabilities.
