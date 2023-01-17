UrduPoint.com

Training Session For School Students, Staff Held

Published January 17, 2023

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service Rescue-1122 on Tuesday conducted a basic training session on fire safety and first aid for 350 students and staff of International Islamic school.

During the training which was conducted under supervision of the district emergency officer Engr.

Fasihullah Khan, the students and staff were educated through piratical demonstration as how to act when they met a medical emergency or fire eruption incidents and provide first medical aid to people.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

�The college management appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.

