Training workshop on Hydroponic Agriculture Technology concludes at PMAS-AAUR

(@imziishan)

Week long "Training Workshop on Hydroponic Agriculture Technology" (Soilless Farming) organized by the Institute of Hydroponic Agriculture (IHA) has concluded here at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Week long "Training Workshop on Hydroponic Agriculture Technology " (Soilless Farming) organized by the Institute of Hydroponic Agriculture (IHA) has concluded here at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi

The aim of training was to equip and impart hand-on details of techniques for the establishment of cost effective structures to get maximum benefit in form of quality and quantity production of horticultural crops especially vegetables, although fruit nursery plants and Floricultural plants are frequently produce through Hydroponic techniques.

PMAS-AAUR, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi was the chief guest at concluding session which was also attended by Deans, Directors, students and course participants coming from different walks of life and various cities of Pakistan.

This was 10th training session, in which over 35 participants including engineers, businessmen and progressive farmers got training on Hydroponic Technology including greenhouse structure, crop sowing, crop management and harvesting of the produces.

To make the training more effective and skillful, an expert on Hydroponic was especially invited through PUM (The Netherland Experts Organization).

Frank Hendriks has a long experience of 45 years in Hydroponic production and is the owner of a big setup in the Netherland.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest emphasized the need to create awareness among the farming community at domestic levels and implementation of the technology across the country.

He urged the farmers and interested segments of the community to work together and play their role for raising awareness about this technology so that the farming community could get maximum benefits and better returns of their produce.

Pro-Vice Chancellor appreciated efforts of the organizers for their contribution to train the participants on Hydroponics and for the achievement of targeted goals.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Shahid Javed Butt, Director Institute of Hydroponic Agriculture (IHA) briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the training.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants of the training and a souvenir was also given to Frank Hendriks.

Such kind of training would continue for national interest and to promote the innovative production technology of Hydroponics, Dr. Shahid said.