Training Workshop On Mechanized Land Development Held At MNS Agriculture University

Fri 04th June 2021

Training workshop on mechanized land development held at MNS agriculture university

A one-day training workshop was held at Muhamnad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to discuss and explain cost effective land development techniques involving agriculture machinery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A one-day training workshop was held at Muhamnad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to discuss and explain cost effective land development techniques involving agriculture machinery.

The workshop was organized by MNSUA agriculture engineering department in collaboration with Zarai engineering department Multan.

MNSUA vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali presided over the workshop while diector agriculture engineering Multan region Asadullah Rashid was special guest.

Agriculture scientists, agriculture engineers, and trainers including engineer Dr. Sarfraz Hashim, Dr Muhammad Mohsin, engineer Muhammad Kashif, engineer Ejaz Gull, engineer Omar Nasir, engineer Dr.

Umair Sultan, engineer Maik Saeed and others attended the workshop.

VC MNSUA Dr. Asif Ali underlined the need for an elaborate strategy to strengthen research based interaction between universities and research bodies to provide cost effective mechanized solutions to farming community for land development.

Director agriculture engineering Multan region Asadullah Rashid and head of MNSUA agriculture engineering Dr. Alamgir Akhtar Khan also spoke on the occasion. Experts explained different cost effective methods for land development with the help of different machines.

