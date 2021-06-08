UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop On Office Management Skills Begins In GC University Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Training workshop on office management skills begins in GC University Hyderabad

The 20 days long training workshop on office management skills has started from Tuesday here at Government College University Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The 20 days long training workshop on office management skills has started from Tuesday here at Government College University Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission.

According to university spokesman, trainees from GC University Hyderabad, Sindh University Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Sufi University Bhitshah are participating in the 20-day training workshop.

The Vice Chancellor GC University, Prof. Dr.Tayyaba Zarif was chief guest at the inaugural session, which was also addressed by other experts.

She said the workshop would provide opportunity to learn and enhance office management skills which are useful for effective functioning of management.

She said the workshop was a replication of the Sindh HEC's skills based faculty development programme, which will benefit the trainees.

She said that role of Sindh Higher Education Commission in professional development programme was appreciable and positive always.

Javed Chachar from Sindh HEC said that Sindh HEC has always been supporting and focusing on professional development since its inception because that it essential for professional growth of staff.

The training workshop at GC University Hyderabad is aimed to provide training to empower staff with essential office management skills for effective functioning of management.

