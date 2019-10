Training workshop organized at Punjab University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Digital Library, in collaboration with Clarviate Analytics, on Saturday conducted a one-day training workshop at the Punjab University Library.

PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Manager Consultancy and Client Education Services Julian Herciu Faisal Mahmood, faculty members and researchers from different universities including GCU, BZU, IUB, UoG, UMT, PU, UVAS, BNU and UoE participated in the workshop.