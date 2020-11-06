Traveling photographic exhibition online opening held at COMSATS Art Gallery

A traveling photographic exhibition "Ancient Silk Road Kingdom of Kucha" opened at COMSATS Art Gallery here on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A traveling photographic exhibition "Ancient Silk Road Kingdom of Kucha" opened at COMSATS Art Gallery here on Friday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rector COMSATS University, Islamabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal. Zhang Heqing, Director China Cultural Center Pakistan was the guest of honour on the occasion at online opening, said a press release.

Speaking at the event, the Rector COMSATS said that it gave him immense pleasure to be a part of exhibition organized by the COMSATS University Art Gallery during a challenging time of the COVID-19.

"We have strictly followed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and have uploaded this show online for its wider coverage", he said.

He said that this exhibition showcased the landscape of China and these exquisite photographs were breath taking.

"It is always a pleasure to work in collaboration with our beloved friend China and I look forward to more of such collaborations in future" he said.

Zhang Heqing praised the efforts of COMSATS Art Gallery and China Study Center for organizing this show on a short notice.

He expressed pleasure over organizing the online event and said it was the need of time to stay connected online and keep working.

He emphasized the need of mutual online collaborations and said he looked forward to more mutual future collaborations to further strengthen the bond shared between the two countries.

Curator of the show and In-Charge COMSATS Art Gallery Farrah Mahmood said: "I will like to thank the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Cultural Counselor for bringing this show to Pakistan which showcases the beautiful landscape of China.Miniature and Calligraphy are two traditional forms of art which are common between China and Pakistan and I believe both the countries should collaborate more often to bring both countries culturally together. Also, In recent COVID times when artists from both countries cannot visit for art promotion, I will recommend online collaborative exhibitions." This traveling exhibition documents the charm of Xinjiang China and has been show cased in China earlier.

The photographic exhibition provides a glimpse into the history, the culture and the magical nature of Kucha.

The exhibition is divided into six parts showing the ruins of The Subashi Temple; The Kizilgaha Beacon Tower; The Tainshan Grand Canyon; Yardang Landforms; Duku Highway; The Big and Small Longchi Ponds Scenic area; Apricots of Kucha; Kucha Folk Costums, and The Earthenware of Kucha.

The exhibition can be visited online at http://ww3.comsats.edu.pk/asrk/ . The show will be on display till 13th November.