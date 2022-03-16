Tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a spring tree plantation drive on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a spring tree plantation drive on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, inaugurated the campaign by planting an apricot tree on university premises.

Rector, Fast National University, Dr. Aftab Ahmad was the chief guest. All deans, registrar, principal officers and faculty members also participated in this national cause.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that credit for providing a pleasant environment to the students, decorating the university with flowers and plants goes to the gardeners of AIOU.

He added, planting a tree is a noble cause and everybody should plant a tree for a better and healthy future for our coming generation.

He directed DG Regional Services to start a plantation drive on all regional campuses of AIOU.

Rector Fast National University, Dr. Aftab Ahmed said that planting is a need of our country and Open University is playing a vital role make Pakistan green. It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU was ranked in top 500 world greenest campuses in 2021.

Chairman, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad while briefing the Vice Chancellor on the plantation drive said that last year university had planted approximately 1600 different types of plants whereas today 750 plants are being planted including plum, pear, apricot, peach, lemon and orange.

All the departmental heads and principal officers participated in the planting of trees.

