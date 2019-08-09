Tribal regions' students to get free Matric education: AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue to provide free Matric-level education to the residents of tribal regions (Former FATA)

This is the part of the University's consistent efforts promoting education in the country's less-developed areas.

Necessary funds have been earmarked in the budget for giving fee-wavier to the Matric-level students.

The applicants could approach the University's regional offices, close to their respective areas for availing the facility.The University had also waived off tuition fee for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the tribal areas. It also provides scholarships to the deserving students to ensure that nobody should be left without education because of financial constraints.