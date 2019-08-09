UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Regions' Students To Get Free Matric Education: AIOU

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:22 PM

Tribal regions' students to get free Matric education: AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue to provide free Matric-level education to the residents of tribal regions (Former FATA)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue to provide free Matric-level education to the residents of tribal regions (Former FATA).The interested students could apply for the admissions (autumn 2019) till September 4.

This is the part of the University's consistent efforts promoting education in the country's less-developed areas.

Necessary funds have been earmarked in the budget for giving fee-wavier to the Matric-level students.

The applicants could approach the University's regional offices, close to their respective areas for availing the facility.The University had also waived off tuition fee for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the tribal areas. It also provides scholarships to the deserving students to ensure that nobody should be left without education because of financial constraints.

Related Topics

FATA Education Budget Allama Iqbal Open University September 2019

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pa ..

2 minutes ago

20 prisoners released on eve of Eid

1 minute ago

Housing schemes to ensure cleanliness on Eid

1 minute ago

Police arrest Rana Sanaullah's son-in-law

1 minute ago

Beijing's public expenses down 35 pct in 2018

1 minute ago

City gates illuminated in green, white for Indepen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.