Tribal regions students to get free Matric education: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue to provide free Matric-level education to the residents of tribal regions (Former FATA).

The interested students could apply for the admissions (autumn 2019) till September 4. This is the part of the University's consistent efforts for promoting education in the country's less-developed areas.

Necessary funds have been earmarked in the budget for giving fee-wavier to the Matric-level students. The applicants could approach the university's regional offices, close to their respective areas for availing the facility.

This is first-time in the history of AIOU that free education at the secondary-level was being made available to the students of marginalized or less-developed areas of the country.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that the step was a special gesture towards the students of less-developed and far-flung regions.

The university has set aside its financial gains, adhering to its slogan "Education for All".

To provide the facility at peoples door-steps, number of regional offices and study centres are being increased. The university has also decided to set up regional office at Wana, South Waziristan.

The university was already providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

Now they are taking care of economically less-privileged areas of the country, by making this basic education free for the students of tribal regions and the Balochistan as well.

The university had also waived off tuition fee for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the tribal areas. It also provides scholarships to the deserving students to ensure that nobody should be left without education because of financial constraints.