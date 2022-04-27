Turbat university holds second PSEB IT Training

Turbat University on Wednesday held the Batch-II of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) IT Professional Training and Certification Program here at varsity campus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Turbat University on Wednesday held the Batch-II of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) IT Professional Training and Certification Program here at varsity campus.

The program is jointly being executed by MetaPi and University of Turbat(UoT) on Computer Hiking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) Batch-II at University of Turbat.

IT graduates and Government employees were selected to participate in this training program based on standard protocols and measures defined by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Dr. Ghulam Jan Director ORIC is the focal person of the said training who is organizing and managing the program.