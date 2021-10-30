UrduPoint.com

Turbat University Students, Faculty Members Visit Command & Staff College Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Turbat University students, faculty members visit Command & Staff College Quetta

The students and faculty members from University of Turbat visited Quetta and interacted with Corps Commander Quetta Corps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The students and faculty members from University of Turbat visited Quetta and interacted with Corps Commander Quetta Corps.

The group of students and faculty members visited Command and Staff College Quetta, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Science (BUITEMS) and historic Miri Fort followed by excursion trip to Hanna Lake, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Delegation also interacted with Corps Commander Lieutenant General Safraz Ali, who highlighted the role of youth, especially women, in nation building as they were the future of Pakistan.

The delegation appreciated conduct of visit, commitment and resolve of the armed forces for bringing peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

