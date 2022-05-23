University of Turbat (UoT) has accomplished another achievement by becoming the only University in Balochistan that has won the Local Challenge Fund (LCF) Research Project in the year 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :University of Turbat (UoT) has accomplished another achievement by becoming the only University in Balochistan that has won the Local Challenge Fund (LCF) Research Project in the year 2022.

Statement issued by the Turbat University on Monday said that Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved to award of rupees eighteen million eight hundred thirty-seven thousand under the LCF to the University of Turbat for the project.

The HEC had received more than 300 research proposals from across Pakistan for the acquisition of HEC-funded research projects under the Local Challenge Fund, but only ten of them were selected by the HEC for funding, including the research proposal of Turbat University which was prepared and submitted by Dr.

Haneef-Ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Turbat, and Associate Professor, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences. It is an honor for the University of Turbat to be the only University in Balochistan to have achieved this project.

Handout further said that, Dr. Haneef-Ur-Rehman has been successful in winning this research project from the Higher Education Commission under the Local Challenge Fund. This research project will create new research opportunities for the students of the University of Turbat and will help in launching PhD program in Biological Sciences at the UoT.