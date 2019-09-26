Turkish Cultural Centre delegation visits Government College University Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre on Thursday met Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah during a visit to the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre on Thursday met Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah during a visit to the university.

The delegation, led by Turkish Cultural Centre Director Ulas Estas discussed various areas of co-operation between the GCU and Turkish universities.

The Turkish Cultural Center Lahore and GCU also agreed to jointly start Turkish Language programme for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed soon.

Ulas Estas also stressed enhancing research and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani universities.

Later, GCU VC presented souvenirs to the delegates.