Turkish Cultural Centre Delegation Visits Government College University Lahore
A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre on Thursday met Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah during a visit to the university
The delegation, led by Turkish Cultural Centre Director Ulas Estas discussed various areas of co-operation between the GCU and Turkish universities.
The Turkish Cultural Center Lahore and GCU also agreed to jointly start Turkish Language programme for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed soon.
Ulas Estas also stressed enhancing research and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani universities.
Later, GCU VC presented souvenirs to the delegates.