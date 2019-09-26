UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Cultural Centre Delegation Visits Government College University Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

Turkish Cultural Centre delegation visits Government College University Lahore

A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre on Thursday met Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah during a visit to the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre on Thursday met Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah during a visit to the university.

The delegation, led by Turkish Cultural Centre Director Ulas Estas discussed various areas of co-operation between the GCU and Turkish universities.

The Turkish Cultural Center Lahore and GCU also agreed to jointly start Turkish Language programme for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed soon.

Ulas Estas also stressed enhancing research and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani universities.

Later, GCU VC presented souvenirs to the delegates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Visit GCU Government

Recent Stories

Tourism sector contributes AED164.7 bn to GDP in 2 ..

21 minutes ago

International media highlight arrival of Al Mansoo ..

21 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says to Discuss Constitutional Committee ..

27 minutes ago

Iran to Support UN Headquarters Relocation to Anot ..

27 minutes ago

China, UN Nuclear Agency Ink Deal to Cooperate on ..

30 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Membe ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.