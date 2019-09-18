Turkish delegate visits Punjab University

(@imziishan)

International office delegate from KOC University, Turkey Efe Carlik visited Punjab University and met Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at latter's office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :International office delegate from KOC University, Turkey Efe Carlik visited Punjab University and met Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at latter's office here on Wednesday.

PU Director External Linkages Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty member from Hailey College of Banking & Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta were present on the occasion.

Both the universities showed interest in collaborating on future research projects as well as organizing post doctorate fellowships for Punjab University faculty.