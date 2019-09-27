Turkish delegation visits Government College University; GCU to offer Turkish language

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):A delegation from Turkish Cultural Center Lahore on Thursday visited Government College University (GCU) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah.

The delegation led by Director, Turkish Cultural Center, Ulas Estas discussed various areas of co-operation between GCU and Turkish Universities.

The Turkish Cultural Center Lahore and GCU also agreed to jointly start Turkish Language programme for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed in near future.

Ulas Estas also pledged to play role in enhancing research and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani universities. VC GCU Dr. Shah presented souvenirs to the visiting delegates.