Turkish Minister Takes Keen Interest In Enhancing Education Ties With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Turkish minister takes keen interest in enhancing education ties with Pakistan

Minister for National Education of Turkey Zia Seluk has showed keen desire to further enhance education ties with Pakistan especially in vocational and technical training

SLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for National Education of Turkey Zia Selcuk has showed keen desire to further enhance education ties with Pakistan especially in vocational and technical training.

He stated this during a meeting with the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood, said a press release issued here from Ankara on Monday.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood was leading a 5-member delegation to Turkey and met with Minister for National Education of Turkey Mr. Zia Selcuk in Ankara.

Both the ministers discussed steps to further enhance Pakistan-Turkey relations in education, particularly technical education and vocational training.

Welcoming the Pakistani delegation, Minister Ziya Selcuk said Pakistan occupies a very special place in the eyes of the people of Turkey.

He said Pakistan and Turkey had always supported each other, emphasizing that Turkey would not forget the support given by the people of Pakistan during Turkish War of Independence, anakkale War, and the 15th July 2016 failed coup.

He also appreciated the Government of Pakistan's efforts in handing over Pak-Turk Schools to Maarif Foundation of Turkey.

Referring to Jinnah Young Writers Awards essay competition, a joint project of Pakistan Embassy Ankara and Turkish Ministry of National Education, Minister Zia said it had proved to be an important initiative further contributing to Pakistan-Turkey friendship.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood thanked the Turkish hosts for warm hospitality and said the people of Pakistan had genuine love and respect for the people of Turkey and vice versa.

He particularly thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his steadfast support to the people of Kashmir and appreciated his bold speech in the recent United Nations General Assembly meeting in which President Erdogan showed strong solidarity with the suffering people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Shafqat Mahmood briefed the Turkish minister about education reform programme of the Pakistani government that includes a uniform curriculum for the entire education sector of Pakistan.

He said efforts were underway to impart quality education to Pakistani youth as per the requirements and needs of society.

He also mentioned about initiatives for technical education and vocational training and said Pakistan is keen to learn from the Turkish experience.

Shafqat Mahmood and the accompanying delegation including Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Syed Javed Hassan Chairman and Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and other senior officers visited Directorate General of Religious Education of the Ministry of Education.

They also visited Ahmet Tevfiq Ileri Imam Hatip High school. Minister Shafqat Mahmood remarked that while revising Pakistan curriculum, we can learn from the Turkish experience of integrating religious and modern education.In order to pay homage to the founder of modern Turkey, the delegation visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, where Shafqat Mahmood laid floral wreath on Kamal Ataturk's tomb.

