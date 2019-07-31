UrduPoint.com
Turkish Students Join AIOU To Learn Urdu Language

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:07 PM

A group of Turkish students have joined the Allama lqbal Open University (AIOU) under a six-week special course arranged by the University's Department of Urdu to learn Urdu language and acquaint themselves with Pakistani culture and its historical traditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):A group of Turkish students have joined the Allama lqbal Open University (AIOU) under a six-week special course arranged by the University's Department of Urdu to learn Urdu language and acquaint themselves with Pakistani culture and its historical traditions. Welcoming the students, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said it was their pride developing interaction with the Muslim countries in the field of education.� According to the chairman Department of Urdu Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir, during the study period, the students will be taken to some country's historical places to apprise them about Pakistani culture and social traditions.� Currently, the AIOU has students' exchange programme with Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan while recently Minister of Education from Belarus Michael A Zhuravhov visited the AIOU and showed keen interest in developing cooperative partnership between the two sides at the higher education level.

� As a part of its effort enhancing international collaboration, the AIOU has set up Open Distance Learning (ODL) Institute at International University of Kyrgyzstan under a MoU earlier approved by the Federal Cabinet, said Dr Zahid Majeed, Director office of International collaboration and Exchanges office.�AIOU was actively engaged in enhancing its international collaboration particularly with the Central Asia States and Pakistan's great friends like Turkey. It was for first time that the students from brotherly Muslim country, Turkey joined the AIOU for learning Urdu language. Earlier, the students from Egypt had attended here a similar course.

