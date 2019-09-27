UrduPoint.com
Two-day Annual National Conference On Linguistics & Literature Organized By Fatima Jinnah Women University Concludes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

Two-day annual national conference on Linguistics & Literature organized by Fatima Jinnah Women University concludes

The first two-day annual national conference on Linguistics and Literature 2019 organized by the Department of English, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), concluded here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The first two-day annual national conference on Linguistics and Literature 2019 organized by the Department of English, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), concluded here on Friday.

The conference was aimed at bringing together leading academic and social scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of linguistics and literature.

Some 60 papers were presented by the research scholars from different universities of Pakistan encompassing research on the current linguistic and literary issues/phenomena.

Advisor on Monitoring and Evaluating, Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Miss Noor Amna Malik was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

She admired the efforts of FJWU to arrange a platform for research scholars in the field of linguistics and literature. Various prominent scholars attended the conference.

Prof. Dr. Aalia Sohail Khan on first day of the conference, gave a key note speech titled "The Journey from Darkness to Light via Language".

Dr. Malik Ajmal Gulzar on the second day, addressed a plenary session titled "A Coinage of new Words under Socio-Political Influence in Pakistan" and a panel discussion with the theme "Opportunities and Challenges of Research in Linguistics and Literature" was also conducted by Prof.

Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Dr. Malik Ajmal Gulzar and Dr. Sarwet Rasul before the closing ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was the chief-guest at the closing ceremony. She appreciated the efforts of the department to provide a platform to students and scholars to present their research. The students, alumni and scholars of the department enthusiastically participated in the conference.

The conference attempted to bring linguists, applied linguists, language experts and researchers at one common platform to assess practical challenges faced in the field of Linguistics and Literature and for sharing ideas. The main aim was to provide multi-disciplinary dimension to themes based on literature and linguistics in developing consensus on significant issues among varied stakeholders related with languages and linguistics for better decision making at different levels.

