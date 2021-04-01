(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-day International online Quran Conference began at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to shed light on the modern, thematic, scientific and philosophical perspectives of contemporary trends of Quranic exegeses

The conference was organized by the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Inaugural session of the conference was presided over by Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU while Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Likhvi, Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Punjab University (PU) was invited as the chief guest.

Ex Dean, Faculty of Principles of Religion, Al-Azhar University, Egypt, Muhammad Ur- Rasakhikh Almisri Alazhari conducted the plenary session on Contemporary Trends in Quranic Exegeses: Principles & Rules.

During his keynote address, he highlighted that Quran has the unique privilege to be a source of guidance for the humanity till the doomsday.

He, further, added that divine Quranic guidance is practically enlightening in its essence with respect to rationality and spirituality.

Quran provides a complete code of life and solution of various contemporary issues is embedded in the teachings of Quran.

Other speakers also elaborated contemporary trends in Quranic exegeses and revealed that translation and interpretation tradition of the Holy Quran is centuries old in its nature.

The Quranic scholars have presented contemporary trends in translation and interpretation. Prof. Hafiz Sana Ullah Hussain was the Coordinator of the Conference.

The speakers congratulated AIOU on organizing this conference in the context of contemporary dynamic scenario.

They, further, added that other Pakistani universities should follow AIOU traditions to promote Quranic teachings.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, in his address, said that Quranic teachings are everlasting and immortal in their nature.

He congratulated the speakers and organizers of the conference and highlighted that contemporary trends in Quranic exegeses will not only benefit the Muslims but also the followers of other religions with respect to rationality and spirituality of Quranic teachings.

The speakers, also, concluded that majority of the issues faced by Muslim Ummah today are grounded in the ignorance of true Quranic message.

More than 200 research scholars were interested to participate in the conference but only 60 were selected for presentations.

During the first day of the conference, various scholars shed light on the modern, thematic, scientific and philosophical perspectives of contemporary trends of Quranic exegeses.