Two-day Moot Of AIOU Regional Directors Starts

Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds a two-day (13, 14 August) conference here at the main campus for its regional directors across the country to ponder over how to improve the continuation of educational activities during the latest wave of the Corona pandemic by the use of digital technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds a two-day (13, 14 August) conference here at the main campus for its regional directors across the country to ponder over how to improve the continuation of educational activities during the latest wave of the Corona pandemic by the use of digital technologies.

According to the university, the opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m on Friday (August 13). Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the inaugural session.

Director-General Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh will explain the services and responsibilities provided by the directorate and the aims and objectives of the conference in his welcome address.

The purpose of the conference was to consult and instruct the Regional Directors to continue the educational activities during Covid under the digitalized system.

This conference will help the directorate to enhance their performance and overcome the challenges. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Younis will also address the inaugural session. Regional Directors will present the performance of their respective regions through presentations.

