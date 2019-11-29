UrduPoint.com
Two-day Student Civic Engagement Training Workshop Concludes At University Of Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:47 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Two-day training workshop on "Effective Engagement of University Students for Social Consciousness" concluded at University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday.

The workshop was organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) and Sindh University Financial Aid Office (SFAO) in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the non-governmental organization Empowerment through Creative Integration (ECT) where 25 students of various varsity creative societies participated in the training programme.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, Principal Trainer Jawad Ghauri, ECT Project Officer Raj Kumar, SFAO Administrative Officer Qamaruddin Nangraj shared their views at the concluding session of the workshop.

