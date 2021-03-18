UrduPoint.com
Two-day Thematic Job Fair Concludes At NUST

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Two-day thematic job fair concludes at NUST

Amidst strict adherence to SOPs in the wake of the current pandemic, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) arranged an elaborate two-day thematic Job Fair 2021 at its Islamabad Campus on March 17-18, 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th March, 2021) Amidst strict adherence to SOPs in the wake of the current pandemic, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) arranged an elaborate two-day thematic Job Fair 2021 at its Islamabad Campus on March 17-18, 2021. The event was inaugurated, on March 17, by Mr Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI); he was accompanied by AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) NUST. Day one witnessed participation of over 110 top organisations from sectors as diverse as Manufacturing, IT, FMCG, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics, Construction and Telecom for recruiting NUST's prized students from disciplines of Engineering, IT, Biosciences and Architecture. Prominent firms at the job fair included Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Telenor Pakistan, MTBC, Ibex, Netsol, Allied Contractors, Dawlance, Interwood, Skyelectric, Intech Process Automation and Darson Industries, to name a few. On the sidelines of the job fair, an MoU was also signed between NUST and ICCI to collaborate for research, commercialisation, and industry visits and placements of NUST students, graduates and faculty.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI, signed the agreement.

On day 2, around 60 industries related to Business Management, Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences, conducted interviews of a large number of aspiring final year students enrolled in the relevant disciplines. Top employers included United Bank Limited, Faysal Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Telenor Microfinance Bank, PTCL, Ufone, Telenor, European Complex, etc. Mr Nadeem Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL), along with Mr Raza Sarwar, Group Head HR Talent Acquisition & Outsourcing PTCL, and Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H), inaugurated the event.

The industry guests lauded NUST for presenting its dynamic student pool to the job market and appreciated the industry for turning out in large numbers to interview and employ students from the county's premier seat of higher learning.

