Two-day Training Workshop Commences At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:00 PM

A two-day training workshop on "Experimental Design, Data Analysis and Report Writing" for MSC students organized by Directorate of Advanced Studies (DAS) commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday

The main objective of the training workshop is to aware and train the students about the research topic selection, methods used for its conduction, data analysis of the research results and the report writing. In the workshop the Vice-Chancellor of the PMAS AAUR Prof. Dr Qamar Uz Zaman participated as Chief Guest while dean, directors and faculty members were also present.

The VC while addressing the participants said that Pakistan is far behind in the field of research work as the researchers which the universities are producing are not capable to compete with the foreign researchers.

Research is one of the major components of any country's prosperity which is missing in every field here from universities to the industries that's why the local products are being beaten by the companies focusing on the research, he said.

Dr. Qamar said that research needs time and hard work and the students must focus on the research activities.

The VC further said that the PMAS-AAUR was striving to promote the culture of research and he had directed all the deans, directors and faculty members to support and coordinate with the students in this regard.

He said that the university was fully prepared to facilitate the students and constructing new labs and upgrading the old ones, new lectures rooms and the traveling facility. It is responsibility of the students to meet their research coordinators on regular basis regarding their research work and discuss problems if any, he added.

Dr. Zammurad Iqbal Ahmed Professor of Agronomy department delivered a lecture on Experimental Design, Data Analysis and Report Writing. Earlier, Dr. Muhamad Azam Director Advanced Studies also spoke on the occasion.

