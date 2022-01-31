UrduPoint.com

Two-day Workshop Concludes At PMC

A two-day 'Train the Trainers workshop' on Research Methodology and Grant Writing concluded at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A two-day 'Train the Trainers workshop' on Research Methodology and Grant Writing concluded at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) here on Monday.

The workshop was collaborated upon among Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) KP, Prime Institute of Public Health (PIPH) and the Research Department of PMC.

Prof Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean Health Sciences in his inaugural speech stressed the importance of inquiry and research for the Muslim health professionals. Prof. Saeed Anwar Director PIPH gave an overview of the research grant writing and management. Dr. Abdul Latif coordinator PIPH shared a presentation about how to frame the research questions and accordingly define the goals, objectives, outcomes and impact of a project.

Dr. Junaid Ahmad, Assistant Professor PIPH presented clues about writing an impressive rationale for the project in the light of published literature and other supportive evidence while Prof. Muhammad Irfan Director ORIC PMC, skilled the participants on how to citeand refer the relevant literature in a research publication.

Prof. Gulshan Hussain President PIMA KP in his concluding remarks urged upon the workshop audience to utilize the capacity building event for cascade training events in their areas thus paving ways for evidence-based healthcare, education and services to minimize the sufferings of the ailing humanity and thus ensure a successful life for themselves here and hereafter.

