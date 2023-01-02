UrduPoint.com

Two-day Workshop On 'Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasonography' At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 06:55 PM

The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a two-day National Workshop on 'Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasonography' at UVAS Veterinary Academy which was concluded here on Monday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants.

Prof Dr Asim Khalid Mehmood, Dr Shehla Gul Bokhari, Dr Zahid Tahir, Dr Zia ullah Mughal and a number of participants from different institutions attended the session.

During two days workshop, experts delivered their lectures on the topic of small animal diagnostic ultrasonography (past, present, future), basic anatomy and imaging techniques for gastrointestinal system, urinary system, re-productive system, ultrasound diagnosis of gastrointestinal disease, urinary tract disease & reproductive tract disease etc.

