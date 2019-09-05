UrduPoint.com
Two Days Capacity Building Teachers Training Workshop Held At Fatima Jinnah Women University

Thu 05th September 2019

Two days capacity building teachers training workshop held at Fatima Jinnah Women University

Department of Behavioral Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with Directorate Federal Govt. Educational Institutions conducted a two days capacity building training workshop for school/ college teachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Department of Behavioral Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with Directorate Federal Govt. Educational Institutions conducted a two days capacity building training workshop for school/ college teachers.

The workshop provided training to empower teachers with essential interaction skills for effective teacher-student relationship and behavioral management of students. Teachers were oriented with classroom based strategies to enhance students' self-confidence with a vivid focus on realization of strengths and taking it as leverage to enhance the weaknesses. Teachers were oriented with strategies for effective career goal setting, problem solving, conflict resolution and building positive attitudes.Teachers learned various class-room management strategies through role play, case studies and on site demonstrations.

The resource person and organizer of the workshop, Dr. Aneela Maqsood, Head of Department of Behavioral Sciences highlighted that better mental health is linked with improved academics calling for attention of educational management to train teachers in co-counseling and guidance skills.

Director General FGEIs, Major General Muhammad Asghar distributed certificates among teachers as chief guest. He stressed upon the need for trend analysis studies with a focus on behavioral management of students as a mean to enhance the academic output. Dean Faculty of Sciences and Technology Dr Uzaira Rafique of Fatima Jinnah Women University encouraged the liaison between academic institutions in areas of research and training initiatives.

