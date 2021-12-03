Two more SAU scholars completes Ph.D

Two more scholars of Sindh Agriculture University namely Dr. Noor-ul-Nisa Marri and Dr. Ahmed Ali Moriani have completed their PhD after approval of research

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Two more scholars of Sindh Agriculture University namely Dr. Noor-ul-Nisa Marri and Dr. Ahmed Ali Moriani have completed their PhD after approval of research.

According to university spokesman, Dr. Noor-ul-Nisa Marri scholar of the Department of Livestock Management, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences conducted her research under title "Phenotypic and genotypic characterization and performance evolution of Pateri goats under different management systems".

The research has also been done on goat breeds in different districts and areas, the spokesman informed and added that another scholar Dr.

Ahmed Ali Moriani has succeeded to get approved for PhD degree following research into the "Indigenous Herbs and their efficiency as growth and health promoter of broiler Chicken". Dr. Moriani conducted research on indigenous herbs and poultry farms in different districts of Sindh and completed his dissertation.

Both scholars presented their thesis to Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri on Friday who congratulated them on successful completion of their PhD degrees, the spokesman informed.