Two new sub-campus of Government College University Faisalabad being setup in Chiniot,Hafizabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Two new sub-campus of the Government College University Faisalabad are being set up in Chiniot and Hafizabad

This was said by GC University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal while talking to newsmen here Thursday.

He said that two sub-campuses of the university were already working in Sahiwal and Layyah.

He added that classes would start in four disciplines in Hafizabad campus from December 9 while the sub-campus of Chiniot would be functional in a week or two.