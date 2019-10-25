Two private schools fined over extra fee issue in Multan

The education department on Friday imposed a fine of Rs one million to two private schools in the city owing to violation of the supreme court orders regarding monthly fee issue

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The education department on Friday imposed a fine of Rs one million to two private schools in the city owing to violation of the supreme court orders regarding monthly fee issue.

An official source said that the Bloomfield Hall and Lahore Grammar schools were fined Rs one million for not following the orders.

Rs one lakh fine had been imposed on each branch of Bloomfield Hall in Multan and Rs 7 lakh to Lahore Grammar, he informed.

He said that the education department had ordered schools to either refund extra fee or adjust it in monthly fee, adding that they would take action against all schools which would violate the orders.