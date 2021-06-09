UrduPoint.com
Two Resolutions Moved Seeking 70% Of Education Development Budget For Girl's Education

Two resolutions seeking the provision of missing facilities in Govt schools and to retain allocation of 70% of education development budget for girls' education for the Consecutive third fiscal year 2021-2022, are moved by various law makers of different political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a resolution is jointly moved by 27 law makers representing PTI, JUI and ANP, seeking retention of 70% of Education Development Budget allocation for Girls Education for the Consecutive third fiscal year 2021-2022.

The second resolution is moved by MPA Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) moved one resolution in the Assembly calling for the provision of missing facilities including washrooms, clean drinking water, furniture, electricity, boundary wall and other facilities in all Govt schools.

"The upcoming budget for education is thus crucial for many reasons. Govt must ensure equitable allocation and spending of budget 2021-2022 to address the challenges for girls' education especially, which have been further aggravated by the crisis of COVID-19." Dr Sumera Shams Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus said that "In COVID 19 girls remain at greater risk than boys of not attending or staying in school due to child marriage, poverty and disproportionately bearing the burden of housework and care for family members.

PTI govt is vigilant of these issues and committed to eliminate these barriers through more allocation and efficient spending." Shagufta Mailk MPA from ANP also the joint mover of the resolution said that "Girls secondary education is now on the top priority agenda of women parliamentarians and we will play our meaningful legislative oversight role beyond our party lines to provide girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with safe, quality, gender-transformative education so they may find their voices and learn to lead."Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil society organizations and education right activists lauded the introduction of the resolutions for Girls Secondary Education by the women parliamentarians.

Qamar Naseem program Coordinator Blue Veins and Girls' Education Right Champion said that "education is one of the sectors that got hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating the existing gender inequalities & digital divide. The upcoming budget needs to take cognizance of these challenges and accord a bigger thrust on augmenting educational opportunities and resources for the girl child, especially at the secondary level."

