Two Scholars To Defend PhD Thesis On Dec 18

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Research Scholar Nadeem Iqbal, has submitted PhD thesis on "Price and Wage Setting Behaviour of Firms in Industrial Estates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan" to the Economic Department University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Research Scholar Nadeem Iqbal, has submitted PhD thesis on "price and Wage Setting Behaviour of Firms in Industrial Estates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan" to the Economic Department University of Peshawar.

The oral examination (Public Defense) is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2019 at 10.00 am in the Department of Economics, University of Peshawar.

All those interested in the said research work are cordially invited to attend the ceremony. They may raise relevant questions during presentation by the scholar for further evaluation of the examiners.

Similarly, Suleman Amin, PhD. Research Scholar has also submitted thesis on "Water Management and the Tragedy of Commons: An Experimental Analysis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan" to Economics Department University of Peshawar.

The oral examination (Public Defense) is scheduled to be held on December 18 at 12:00pm.

It was notified by Controller of Examinations, University of Peshawar here on Tuesday.

