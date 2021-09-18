UrduPoint.com

Two Schools Closed Over Covid In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:43 PM

Two schools closed over Covid in Mardan

The district administration in the wake of reported positive Covid-19 cases and recommendation of health authorities on Saturday closed two schools for 10 days in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration in the wake of reported positive Covid-19 cases and recommendation of health authorities on Saturday closed two schools for 10 days in Mardan.

The positive persons of Working Folks Grammar Higher Secondary school Takht Bahi and Government Girls High Schools Koragh, Mardan would remain under isolation for 14 days under KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020.

The district health officer Mardan was directed to make sure vaccination of persons under the lock down and monitor their health conditions regularly.

The TMO Mardan and Takht Bhai were directed to instruct the concerned staff to carry out chlorination/disinfectant spray in the premises of closed schools.

At the time of reopening of the schools, only those faculty members, supporting staff and students age 18 and above should be allowed who would be vaccinated.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan 2020 Government

Recent Stories

House gutted in faisalabad

House gutted in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Farmers should avoid setting residues of paddy cro ..

Farmers should avoid setting residues of paddy crops on fire

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 23,134 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 23,134 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,347,550

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves home quarantine in ..

18 minutes ago
 DC holds meeting with Insaf Welfare Wing

DC holds meeting with Insaf Welfare Wing

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.