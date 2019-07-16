UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-year Graduation, Master Programmes' Closure For Madrassah Students Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:32 PM

Two-year Graduation, Master programmes' closure for Madrassah students discussed

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and representatives of different boards of deeni madaaris Tuesday discussed the implications of the closure of two-year Graduation and Master programme for seminaries (madrassah) graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and representatives of different boards of deeni madaaris Tuesday discussed the implications of the closure of two-year Graduation and Master programme for seminaries (madrassah) graduates.

The issue regarding closing of two-year BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes for seminaries were discussed in detail during a meeting between President Tanzeemul Madaris Ahle Sunnat Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, who called on HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri here.

A delegation of different boards of deeni madaaris, led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman included Maulana Haneef Jallandhry, Maulana Abdul Malik, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman and Allama Afzal Haidri, said a press release issued here.

The statements said, currently, the HEC treated Shahadatul Alia fil Uloomal Arabia Wal Islamia and Shahadatul Almiya fil Uloomal Arabia Wal Islamia as equivalent to BA and MA, respectively.

However, the HEC had now discontinued the certification of BA and MA degrees and introduced a new four-year BS degree as well as a two-year Associate Degree.

The move was aimed to ensure that the universities' graduates possessed three types of competencies including general education, subject specialization, and practical skills for participating effectively in the economy.

These competencies were just as relevant for madrassah graduates as for university graduates.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman appreciated the HEC for strengthening the graduate programme and making much-needed changes. He said that the representatives of the madrassahs were fully supportive of the central role of HEC in strengthening higher education, especially after the 18th Amendment.

He also said that he and his colleagues desired to make sure that the recent changes in HEC policies did not affect the future of madrassah students adversely.

The HEC Chairman appreciated the delegates for anticipating future changes, and agreed to set up a joint committee with the representatives of madaaris to assess how the equivalence system could be adapted to the changes.

Mufti Muneeb thanked the Chairman for considering their request and for his resolve to improve and streamline the higher education sector of the country.

Related Topics

Education HEC Mufti Fateh Industries Limited.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

2 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

47 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

47 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

1 hour ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.