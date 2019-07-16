Two-year Graduation, Master programmes' closure for Madrassah students discussed

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and representatives of different boards of deeni madaaris Tuesday discussed the implications of the closure of two-year Graduation and Master programme for seminaries (madrassah) graduates

The issue regarding closing of two-year BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes for seminaries were discussed in detail during a meeting between President Tanzeemul Madaris Ahle Sunnat Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, who called on HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri here.

A delegation of different boards of deeni madaaris, led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman included Maulana Haneef Jallandhry, Maulana Abdul Malik, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman and Allama Afzal Haidri, said a press release issued here.

The statements said, currently, the HEC treated Shahadatul Alia fil Uloomal Arabia Wal Islamia and Shahadatul Almiya fil Uloomal Arabia Wal Islamia as equivalent to BA and MA, respectively.

However, the HEC had now discontinued the certification of BA and MA degrees and introduced a new four-year BS degree as well as a two-year Associate Degree.

The move was aimed to ensure that the universities' graduates possessed three types of competencies including general education, subject specialization, and practical skills for participating effectively in the economy.

These competencies were just as relevant for madrassah graduates as for university graduates.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman appreciated the HEC for strengthening the graduate programme and making much-needed changes. He said that the representatives of the madrassahs were fully supportive of the central role of HEC in strengthening higher education, especially after the 18th Amendment.

He also said that he and his colleagues desired to make sure that the recent changes in HEC policies did not affect the future of madrassah students adversely.

The HEC Chairman appreciated the delegates for anticipating future changes, and agreed to set up a joint committee with the representatives of madaaris to assess how the equivalence system could be adapted to the changes.

Mufti Muneeb thanked the Chairman for considering their request and for his resolve to improve and streamline the higher education sector of the country.