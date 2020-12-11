UAF develops technology to curb water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has developed an innovative technology "Flow Velocity Meter" to curb water theft and help regulatory authorities to ensure transparency in water distribution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has developed an innovative technology "Flow Velocity Meter" to curb water theft and help regulatory authorities to ensure transparency in water distribution.

UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer inaugurated technology demonstration here on Friday at UA.

He said that that Principal Investigator of the technology Dr Uzair Qamar developed the technology along with MS students Engineers Osama Tariq, Akbar Ali, and Haseeba Munir.

He said that per capita water availability had reduced so that we should take extra measures to fight the challenge.

If an effective water strategy is not adopted, the per capita water availability can decrease.

Dr Uzair Qamar said that the water regulatory authorities as well as farming community can get benefit from technology. It is easy to move and it transmits water discharge value to analyze the water theft.

He was of the view that it will prove a breakthrough to address the issue of water.

Director Water Management Dr Allah Buksh, Director ORIC Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dean Agriculture Engineering Dr Muhammad Arsahd,Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Abdul Raheed,Dr Khurrum Zia, and other notables were also present.