UAF invites application for 46 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 46 short courses.

A spokesman for the university told APP here on Saturday the duration of courses would be from one week to one year.

Eligible candidates should submit their applications at the earliest as there were limited seats and the admission would be granted on "first come, first served" basis.

The short courses, in which, admission would be given include: spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing, Stitching & Dyeing, One Health Certificate, Use & Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Poultry Feeding Course, Practical Poultry Management (for ladies), Clinical Biochemistry, Cultivation of Medicinal Plants, Population Welfare, Planting Geometry of Major Crops, Mushroom Cultivation (males), Insecticides and their Applications, Kitchen Gardening & Flori-Culture (females), Design & Evaluation of Surface Irrigation Methods, Farm Irrigation Management, Mali Class, Lab Attendant, Bee Keeping, Sericulture, Equitation Course, Mushroom Cultivation (females), Lab Assistant, Taxidermy of Birds, Pest Management, Allelopathy for Major Crops, Preliminary Laboratory Procedures, Poultry Health, Methods for Seed Testing, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem and Management, Water Quality for Agriculture, Agro-Forestry as a business, Remedial Measures for Saline and Alkaline Soil, Crop Management on Problem Soils, Public Health Parasitology, Tunnel Farming, Community Development, Lab Technician, Advance Mali Class, Farm Forestry for field Officers, Forest Nursery Establishment, Fruit & Vegetable Culture and Equitation Course.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Department of Continuing education UAF,he added.