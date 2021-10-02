UrduPoint.com

UAF Invites Application For 46 Short Courses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:12 PM

UAF invites application for 46 short courses

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 46 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 46 short courses.

A spokesman for the university told APP here on Saturday the duration of courses would be from one week to one year.

Eligible candidates should submit their applications at the earliest as there were limited seats and the admission would be granted on "first come, first served" basis.

The short courses, in which, admission would be given include: spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing, Stitching & Dyeing, One Health Certificate, Use & Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Poultry Feeding Course, Practical Poultry Management (for ladies), Clinical Biochemistry, Cultivation of Medicinal Plants, Population Welfare, Planting Geometry of Major Crops, Mushroom Cultivation (males), Insecticides and their Applications, Kitchen Gardening & Flori-Culture (females), Design & Evaluation of Surface Irrigation Methods, Farm Irrigation Management, Mali Class, Lab Attendant, Bee Keeping, Sericulture, Equitation Course, Mushroom Cultivation (females), Lab Assistant, Taxidermy of Birds, Pest Management, Allelopathy for Major Crops, Preliminary Laboratory Procedures, Poultry Health, Methods for Seed Testing, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem and Management, Water Quality for Agriculture, Agro-Forestry as a business, Remedial Measures for Saline and Alkaline Soil, Crop Management on Problem Soils, Public Health Parasitology, Tunnel Farming, Community Development, Lab Technician, Advance Mali Class, Farm Forestry for field Officers, Forest Nursery Establishment, Fruit & Vegetable Culture and Equitation Course.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Department of Continuing education UAF,he added.

Related Topics

Business Education Water Population Welfare Agriculture Mali From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Over 2.212 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.212 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menac ..

Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menace: IGP

33 minutes ago
 Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultiva ..

Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultivation from November

30 minutes ago
 Ten held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

Ten held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

30 minutes ago
 Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cu ..

Electricity connection of FIEDMC police station cut

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.