UAF Online Exams To Commence From May 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:22 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) midterm online examination will commence from May 3 whereas the written test scheduled from May 27 for the posts of lecturers and research officers have been postponed due to surge in Covid 19 cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) midterm online examination will commence from May 3 whereas the written test scheduled from May 27 for the posts of lecturers and research officers have been postponed due to surge in Covid 19 cases.

The decision was made in the meeting of Dean Committee which was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor�Prof Dr Asif Tanveer at syndicate Room. On the occasion, Dr Asif Tanveer said that social distance was being ensured at the campus.He said that the Faisalabad was among the worst hit cities in the third wave so we have to ensure the all SOPs in order to contain the pandemic.

He was of the view that the UAF took the lead in adopting the online classes from March�2020�when the pandemic hit the country.

He added that all tools including the Zooms, LMS system and other social media applications were used to continue the journey of academic and other research activities. He said that the students got their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes that did not disrupt their academic activities.� He added that in the current times, it was prerequisite to adopt the latest tools in order to compete with the rest of the world.

