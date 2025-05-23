UAF Opens Postgraduate Admissions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened postgraduate admissions for the Winter Session 2025-26 including MS, MSc (H), MPhil, MBA and PhDs.
UAF spokesman said here on Friday that the interested students can get them online registered for the first entry test from May 27, 2025 to June 16, 2025.
He said that the first entry test (GAT/ GRE) is scheduled to be held on June 22, 2025.
For further details regarding degree programs, eligibility criteria, fee structures and the online application process, the candidates can visit university website www.
uaf.edu.pk, postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk or call on 041-9200189 or 041-9200161-70 Ext. 3701, 3702, 3703 and [email protected].
The applicants must qualify either the GAT with a minimum 50% score or the GRE (Subject) with at least 70% marks to be eligible for admission.
The students who have received their 7th semester results of the terminal degree are also encouraged to apply. The candidates are advised that fee payments through mobile Apps or online transactions will not acceptable, he added.
